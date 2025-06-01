HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengal reports 82 new Covid infections since Saturday, active cases rise to 287

Sun, 01 June 2025
Share:
21:22
File image
File image
West Bengal reported 82 new COVID infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the current wave to 287 in the state, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Sunday. 

Six persons were discharged from hospitals during the period after they tested negative for the contagion, it mentioned. 

However, no data was shared by the state health department Currently, Kerala, with 1,400 active cases, has the highest number of Covid patients, the data mentioned, adding that the total number of patients in the country is 3,758. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed out?
IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed out?

Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city
Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city

BLA fighters reportedly took positions across the city, seizing control of the Levies and police stations, the deputy commissioner's office, a government guest house, and local bank branches.

LIVE! Bad weather: 4 flights diverted, delays hit Delhi airport
LIVE! Bad weather: 4 flights diverted, delays hit Delhi airport

Dates set for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Dates set for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The flag will be taken down on July 24, 2028, which will mark the conclusion of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is held once in 12 years.

Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking
Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur rejected the petition by the Indian Army Lieutenant, who served as a 'Troop Leader' of a squadron, against the termination order passed on March 3, 2021, that dismissed him from the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD