B'desh tribunal indicts ex-PM Hasina for mass murder

Sun, 01 June 2025
15:25
Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal on Sunday indicted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and two others on several charges, including mass murder, for their alleged role in the violent crackdown on student-led protests last year. 

Sunday's proceedings marked the start of Hasina's trial in absentia nearly 10 months after the ouster of her government following the protests. 

"We do hereby take into cognizance the charges," the three-judge ICT bench said after a prosecution team formally accused them of attempting to tame the protests using brutal force. 

The tribunal simultaneously issued a fresh arrest warrant against Hasina and then home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. 

The third accused, the then inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, is in custody to stand trial in person. 

The tribunal's proceedings were broadcast live on television for the first time in Bangladesh's history. -- PTI

