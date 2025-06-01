Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab City

16:39

The Balocho rebels/ANI Photo





According to a statement released by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, freedom fighters launched a coordinated operation on the evening of May 31, taking over major military, administrative, and financial facilities of the Pakistani state in Surab.





The operation lasted for more than three hours.





BLA fighters reportedly took positions across the city, seizing control of the Levies and police stations, the deputy commissioner's office, a government guest house, and local bank branches.





The group claims it paralysed the state's infrastructure, damaged facilities, and set fire to three vehicles of security forces, several banks, warehouses, and a guest house.





In addition, BLA fighters arrested several Levies and police personnel and confiscated 30 Kalashnikov rifles along with other weapons and military equipment from state facilities.





The detained personnel were later released on what the BLA described as "conditional concessions" based on their Baloch identity. -- ANI

