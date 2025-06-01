HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab City

Sun, 01 June 2025
Share:
16:39
The Balocho rebels/ANI Photo
The Balocho rebels/ANI Photo
In a significant escalation of the ongoing Baloch insurgency, the Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for a large-scale armed operation in Surab city, asserting complete control over the area and targeting key state installations. 

According to a statement released by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch, freedom fighters launched a coordinated operation on the evening of May 31, taking over major military, administrative, and financial facilities of the Pakistani state in Surab. 

The operation lasted for more than three hours. 

BLA fighters reportedly took positions across the city, seizing control of the Levies and police stations, the deputy commissioner's office, a government guest house, and local bank branches. 

The group claims it paralysed the state's infrastructure, damaged facilities, and set fire to three vehicles of security forces, several banks, warehouses, and a guest house. 

In addition, BLA fighters arrested several Levies and police personnel and confiscated 30 Kalashnikov rifles along with other weapons and military equipment from state facilities. 

The detained personnel were later released on what the BLA described as "conditional concessions" based on their Baloch identity. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab City
LIVE! Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab City

Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking
Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur rejected the petition by the Indian Army Lieutenant, who served as a 'Troop Leader' of a squadron, against the termination order passed on March 3, 2021, that dismissed him from the...

Hope adversary learnt some lessons: CDS on Op Sindoor
Hope adversary learnt some lessons: CDS on Op Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said India's Operation Sindoor has drawn a 'new red line' of intolerance against terror, and expressed hope that the military action has brought 'some lessons for our adversary also'.

Trump pulls NASA nominee after Musk exits White House
Trump pulls NASA nominee after Musk exits White House

Isaacman's removal comes just days after Elon Musk's official departure from the White House, where the SpaceX CEO was serving in the role of a "special government employee" leading the Department of Government Efficiency.

Hate speech costs Mukhtar Ansari's son his assembly seat
Hate speech costs Mukhtar Ansari's son his assembly seat

Abbas Ansari, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party MLA, was sentenced to two years imprisonment in a 2022 hate speech case by a special MP-MLA court on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD