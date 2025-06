20:26

File image





A source said that due to adverse weather, one flight each to Chandigarh and Amritsar, and two flights were diverted to Jaipur between 5 pm and 5:30 pm.





According to flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, more than 350 flights were delayed at the airport on Sunday.





The Indira Gandhi International Airport is the country's largest airport. -- PTI

A total of four flights were diverted and scores of flights were delayed at the Delhi airport due to inclement weather conditions on Sunday evening.