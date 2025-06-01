HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Andhra Pradesh reverts to fair price shop format to supply ration

Sun, 01 June 2025
15:19
File image
The Telugu Desam Party-led National Democratic Alliance government in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday reverted to the old format of supplying rations through fair price shops. 

Recently the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government scrapped doorstep delivery of ration through Mobile Delivery Units (MDU vehicles) introduced by the erstwhile YSRCP regime. 

"Beneficiaries can now collect rations from any fair price shop, not just the registered dealer. Home delivery is arranged for over 15 lakh senior citizens and differently-abled persons," said civil supplies minister N Manohar in an official release. 

The initiative covers over 1 crore families statewide, allowing ration collection from any nearby fair price shop, "improving convenience and accessibility for beneficiaries across the state". 

Ration shops will operate from 8 am to noon and 4 pm to 8 pm, including Sundays, ensuring continuous supply and easing public access to essential goods. 

The minister alleged that the previous (YSRCP) government misused nearly Rs 17,000 crore of public funds under the name of home ration delivery. 

Manohar asserted that about Rs 385 crore of worth public funds will be saved through distribution through ration shops, with dealers being monitored using technology and a dedicated app for transparency. -- PTI

