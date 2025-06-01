HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

81 arrested in Assam over pro-Pak stand after Pahalgam attack

Sun, 01 June 2025
Share:
11:45
image
Two more persons, accused of being "anti-nationals", have been apprehended in Assam, taking the total number of such arrests to 81, since the Phalgam terror attack in April, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. 

In a post on X, Sarma said one person each was apprehended from Sonitpur and Kamrup districts. 

"81 anti-nationals are now behind bars for sympathising with Pak...Our systems are constantly tracking anti-national posts on social media and taking action," he added. 

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly defending Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack. 

After getting bail in the case, Islam was again detained under the National Security Act (NSA). 

On May 2, Sarma had threatened to take stringent action against those who raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Tej Pratap's message to parents after his ouster
LIVE! Tej Pratap's message to parents after his ouster

Hope adversary learnt some lessons: CDS on Op Sindoor
Hope adversary learnt some lessons: CDS on Op Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Saturday said India's Operation Sindoor has drawn a 'new red line' of intolerance against terror, and expressed hope that the military action has brought 'some lessons for our adversary also'.

NIA raids 15 places in 8 states to probe Pak spy ring
NIA raids 15 places in 8 states to probe Pak spy ring

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted a massive search operation at 15 locations in eight states across the country in a Pakistan-linked espionage case.

Border states hold mock drills simulating air raids
Border states hold mock drills simulating air raids

Mock drills were conducted on Saturday in states and Union territories adjoining the western border -- from Jammu and Kashmir to Gujarat -- to enhance wartime emergency preparedness and response capabilities, officials said.

Refused sex, Mumbai man tries to set wife ablaze
Refused sex, Mumbai man tries to set wife ablaze

A 46-year-old man was arrested for allegedly setting his wife ablaze and leaving her with severe burn injuries following an argument in Mumbai's Chembur area, a police official said on Saturday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD