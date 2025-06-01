HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

7 Guj cops 'fake' encounter of man, minor son in 2021

Sun, 01 June 2025
Share:
21:18
Representational image
Representational image
An FIR has been registered against seven policemen, including a sub-inspector, for allegedly killing a man and his 14-year-old son in an alleged fake encounter in Gujarat's Surendranagar district in 2021, officials said on Sunday. 

Following a court order, the Bajana police registered the FIR on May 29 against sub-inspector VN Jadeja and six constables for allegedly killing Hanifkhan Malek (45) and his teenage son Madeen, said deputy superintendent of police JD Purohit. 

Jadeja and six of his subordinates have been booked for murder. 

Further investigation is underway. No one has been arrested yet, said Purohit. 

The cops, who were working with the Bajana police station when the alleged fake encounter was carried out, are currently serving in different areas. 

Hearing an application by Malek's minor daughter Suhana in April this year, a magistrate's court in Patdi taluka had directed the police to register a first information report against these seven cops, said her lawyer Punit Dave. 

The Gujarat high court, while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) in July 2024, had directed the magistrate to conduct an inquiry into the alleged fake encounter. 

The accused cops and the state government subsequently challenged the magistrate's order in a sessions court, claiming that the trial court should have conducted an inquiry first instead of ordering an FIR, said Dave. 

However, the sessions court in Dhrangadhra on May 2 rejected the revision application, paving the way for the registration of the FIR, said Dave. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed out?
IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed out?

Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city
Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city

BLA fighters reportedly took positions across the city, seizing control of the Levies and police stations, the deputy commissioner's office, a government guest house, and local bank branches.

LIVE! Bad weather: 4 flights diverted, delays hit Delhi airport
LIVE! Bad weather: 4 flights diverted, delays hit Delhi airport

Dates set for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Dates set for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The flag will be taken down on July 24, 2028, which will mark the conclusion of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is held once in 12 years.

Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking
Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur rejected the petition by the Indian Army Lieutenant, who served as a 'Troop Leader' of a squadron, against the termination order passed on March 3, 2021, that dismissed him from the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD