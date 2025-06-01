HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 more Covid cases in Gurugram; tally rises 23

Sun, 01 June 2025
Share:
19:52
File image
File image
Four more people were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Gurugram on Sunday, a health department official said. 

So far, 23 people have been diagnosed as such during the latest resurgence of the COVID. 

Twelve of them are active cases. 

All these people have mild symptoms and have been kept in home isolation, officials said. 

According to the health department, 97 samples were collected on Sunday. 

Gurugram is witnessing a surge in the COVID cases after two and a half years. 

Civil surgeon Dr Alka Singh appealed to the general public not to ignore its flu-like symptoms and immediately contact the nearest health centre and get a corona test. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed out?
IPL 2025: What happens if Qualifier 2 gets washed out?

Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city
Baloch rebels claim total control of Surab city

BLA fighters reportedly took positions across the city, seizing control of the Levies and police stations, the deputy commissioner's office, a government guest house, and local bank branches.

LIVE! Bad weather: 4 flights diverted, delays hit Delhi airport
LIVE! Bad weather: 4 flights diverted, delays hit Delhi airport

Dates set for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela
Dates set for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Simhastha Kumbh Mela

The flag will be taken down on July 24, 2028, which will mark the conclusion of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which is held once in 12 years.

Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking
Faith vs uniform: HC upholds Army officer's sacking

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur rejected the petition by the Indian Army Lieutenant, who served as a 'Troop Leader' of a squadron, against the termination order passed on March 3, 2021, that dismissed him from the...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD