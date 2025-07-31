HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
YouTubers, Influencers Have A New I-T Code: 16021

Thu, 31 July 2025
As India's digital economy evolves and more taxpayers report income from non-traditional sources like content creation and speculative trading, the income-tax department has overhauled its ITR utility to introduce a revised list of 'Nature of Business/Profession' codes.

This change, effective from assessment year 2025-2026, is designed to bring more clarity, compliance and alignment with sector-specific practices.

Why did the I-T department make this change?

The update was a response to the changing economic landscape.

"The revised codes aim to effectively capture emerging income sources, like social media influencing or F&O trading, while reducing ambiguity indisclosures," said Parag Jain, chartered accountant and tax head at 1 Finance.

The older codes were generic, leading to inconsistent classification. The new codes help taxpayers report income more accurately. For example: A freelance graphic designer must now use code 14010 instead of the generic 0607.

A mobile retailer should now choose code 09019 instead of selecting 'Others'. F&O traders must now use code 21010, replacing older. catch-all financial activity codes. 

-- Amit Kumar, Business Standard

