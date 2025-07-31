US dictating will on independent nations like India: Iran

15:49





"The United States continues to weaponise the economy and use #sanctions as tools to dictate its will on independent nations such as Iran and India and impede their growth and development. These coercive discriminatory actions violate the principles of international law and national sovereignty, representing a modern form of economic imperialism," the Iranian embassy posted on X.





"Resisting such policies is a stand for a more powerful emerging non-Western-led multilateral world order and a stronger Global South," the Embassy added.





Earlier on Wednesday (local time), attacking both India and Russia, Donald Trump said that he don't care what India does with Russai and they can take their "dead economies down together". Trump further warned that Deputy Chair of the Security Council of Russia and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev should watch his words and not enter dangerous territory. -- ANI

