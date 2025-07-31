UP minister's private secretary booked over molestation charges

21:59

Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun (second from left)/File image





"A female employee working in Bhagidari Bhawan on Thursday filed a written complaint to Minister of State (Independent Charge) Asim Arun, accusing the private secretary Jai Kishan Singh of outraging her modesty," they said.





"On the basis of the complaint, the minister directed the SHO of Gomti Nagar Police Station to take further legal action against the accused private secretary. The accused was taken to the police station for questioning," sources said.





Meanwhile, Gomti Nagar Police Station SHO Brijesh Chandra Tiwari told PTI that a case has been registered in this regard and the matter is being investigated.





Arun, who is Uttar Pradesh's Minister of State (Independent Charge) Social Welfare, Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare, later in a post on X said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government "is very strict towards sexual harassment of women". -- PTI

