Trump tariffs to hit India's textile exporters BIG

15:56





The duty will come into effect from August 1. The unspecified penalty was imposed on India for purchasing crude oil and military equipment from Russia. The US is India's largest market for textile and apparel exports. According to trade intelligence firm Cybex Exim Solutions, many Indian exporters may face order cancellations and the pressure to reduce prices, with costs going up and competitive disadvantage from Vietnam and Indonesia.





"The 25 per cent tariff announced by the US is a big hit for India's textile and garment exporters. Out of the USD 17 billion we export in ready-made garments, USD 5.6 billion goes just to the US. That's a big chunk. With costs going up overnight, many exporters might face order cancellations or pressure to reduce prices. Countries like Vietnam and Indonesia now have a pricing edge because their tariffs are lower," Cybex Exim Solutions stated.





"While India is still ahead of Bangladesh and Cambodia in terms of quality, this move puts real pressure on our manufacturers, especially smaller ones. It is time we look beyond just the US and start tapping into other markets more aggressively," it added. -- PTI

US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding the imposition of 25 per cent additional import duty plus penalty on goods imported from India will hit the country's textile exporters in a big way, as competitors, including Vietnam and Indonesia now have a pricing edge by virtue of lower tariffs, experts said on Thursday.