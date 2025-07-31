HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Trump played to PM's gigantic ego, self-obsession: Jairam

Thu, 31 July 2025
09:51
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on US imports from India, saying, "He invested very heavily in his personal friendship with President Trump".  He also referred to the claims of Donald Trump on stopping the war between India and Pakistan, a claim denied by India. 

In a post on X, the Congress MP said, "President Trump is piling it on India. Since May 10th, he has claimed 30 times that he stopped Op Sindoor. These claims were made in four different countries. On June 18th, he hosted the Pakistan Army Chief and the orchestrator of the Pahalgam terror attacks for lunch at the White House. On July 30th, he imposed a 25% tariff on US imports from India plus a penalty on India's oil and defence purchases from Russia" 

"In addition, sanctions on at least six Indian companies were imposed for engaging with Iran. On July 30th, he also announced that the US will help Pakistan explore and develop its oil (and gas) reserves. This comes on top of his full-throated support to Pakistan receiving financial assistance from the World Bank and the IMF," he said. 

"Prime Minister Modi once spoke of the TOP (Tomato, Onion, Potato) challenge in prices. Now India has to contend with the political challenge arising out of CAP (China, America, Pakistan). 

He invested very heavily in his personal friendship with President Trump, as he had done earlier with President Xi. Both have the full measure of the man now--someone who can be managed easily by playing to his gigantic ego and self-obsession," he said. -- ANI

