Truck runs over Kanwar pilgrims in MP: 1 killed, 6 hurt

Deputy superintendent of police Umakant Chaudhary said the incident occurred in Kati Ghati area, about 30 km from the Indore district headquarters.





"The truck ploughed into Kanwar pilgrims who were going to Ujjain after the driver lost control of the wheel," he said.





Adarsh Rathore died on the spot, while six other Kanwar pilgrims were admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore.





Chaudhary said that the condition of one of the injured is critical, and he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit.





He said the driver fled after abandoning the truck, and a search is on to nab him. -- PTI

