HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Truck runs over Kanwar pilgrims in MP: 1 killed, 6 hurt

Thu, 31 July 2025
Share:
00:23
image
A 25-year-old Kanwar pilgrim was killed and six others were injured when a speeding truck hit them in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Wednesday night, a police officer said. 

Deputy superintendent of police Umakant Chaudhary said the incident occurred in Kati Ghati area, about 30 km from the Indore district headquarters. 

"The truck ploughed into Kanwar pilgrims who were going to Ujjain after the driver lost control of the wheel," he said. 

Adarsh Rathore died on the spot, while six other Kanwar pilgrims were admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital in Indore. 

Chaudhary said that the condition of one of the injured is critical, and he has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit. 

He said the driver fled after abandoning the truck, and a search is on to nab him. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from Aug 1
Trump slaps 25% tariff on India from Aug 1

US President Donald Trump has announced a 25 per cent plus tariff on India from Aug 1.Trump, describing India as a "friend", said the US has done relatively "little business" with the country because of its high tariffs.

'Trump frustrated with India trade talks, feels...'
'Trump frustrated with India trade talks, feels...'

US President Donald Trump expresses frustration with the lack of progress in trade talks with India, imposing a 25% tariff. The move comes amid concerns over trade deficits and India's reliance on Russian military equipment and energy.

LIVE! Truck runs over Kanwar pilgrims in MP: 1 killed, 6 hurt
LIVE! Truck runs over Kanwar pilgrims in MP: 1 killed, 6 hurt

All 3 Pahalgam terrorists shot in the head: Shah in RS
All 3 Pahalgam terrorists shot in the head: Shah in RS

Home Minister Amit Shah stated in the Rajya Sabha that the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam attack were killed in Operation Mahadev. He also criticized the Congress party's stance on national security.

Will Kuldeep Play Oval Test?
Will Kuldeep Play Oval Test?

Who do you think should be part of the Indian team for the fifth Test against England?

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD