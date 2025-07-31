HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TN Dalit techie murder: Woman says her police parents not involved

Thu, 31 July 2025
Share:
22:17
image
In an alleged honour killing of Dalit software engineer, the woman, who was known to be in love with the victim, is heard saying in a video that her sub-inspector parents were not involved in the crime. 

In the video that has gone viral and was broadcast by the media, she confirms that she was in love with the deceased Kavin Selvaganesh. 

She also said that Kavin had visited the town on July 27 for his grandfather's treatment. 

"Suddenly, I couldn't find him. While searching for him, I came to know what happened," she said. 

The woman said people were speculating about their relationship. 

"Nobody knows what happened... don't speak ill of us. My parents are not involved in the incident, and punishing them is wrong. Leave them," she was heard saying in the video clip. 

She urged the people not to spread rumours. 

Her father, Saravanan, has already been arrested in connection with Kavin's murder case, which was transferred to the Crime Branch CID to facilitate an impartial investigation. 

Her brother and the prime accused in the case, Surjith, has been detained under the Goondas Act. 

Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi, accompanied by state Ministers K N Nehru and Anitha Radhakrishnan, visited the parents of Kavin in Thoothukudi and consoled them. 

Later, speaking to reporters, she said appropriate action would be taken against the wrongdoers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: India lose two quick wickets
5th TEST Updates: India lose two quick wickets

LIVE! Amit Shah has assured action for nuns' release: UDF MP
LIVE! Amit Shah has assured action for nuns' release: UDF MP

Will secure, advance national interest: Goyal on US tariffs
Will secure, advance national interest: Goyal on US tariffs

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assures Parliament that India will take necessary steps to protect its national interests following the US announcement of tariffs on Indian goods. The government is assessing the implications and engaging...

Why India Should Not Worry About Trump
Why India Should Not Worry About Trump

Trump's method are more destabilising than his policy.So, a good idea these couple of years is to sip Kool-Aid, and savour the joys of Trumplomacy, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

Should India rethink US ties after Trump's Pak tilt?
Should India rethink US ties after Trump's Pak tilt?

Strategic affairs experts express concern over US President Donald Trump's tariffs on India, his 'bullying tactics,' and increasing attempts to hyphenate New Delhi with Islamabad, signaling a potential shift in the bilateral relationship.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD