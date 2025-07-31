TN Dalit techie murder: Woman says her police parents not involved

22:17





In the video that has gone viral and was broadcast by the media, she confirms that she was in love with the deceased Kavin Selvaganesh.





She also said that Kavin had visited the town on July 27 for his grandfather's treatment.





"Suddenly, I couldn't find him. While searching for him, I came to know what happened," she said.





The woman said people were speculating about their relationship.





"Nobody knows what happened... don't speak ill of us. My parents are not involved in the incident, and punishing them is wrong. Leave them," she was heard saying in the video clip.





She urged the people not to spread rumours.





Her father, Saravanan, has already been arrested in connection with Kavin's murder case, which was transferred to the Crime Branch CID to facilitate an impartial investigation.





Her brother and the prime accused in the case, Surjith, has been detained under the Goondas Act.





Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi, accompanied by state Ministers K N Nehru and Anitha Radhakrishnan, visited the parents of Kavin in Thoothukudi and consoled them.





Later, speaking to reporters, she said appropriate action would be taken against the wrongdoers. -- PTI

