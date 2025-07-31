HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
There were 8 air accidents in India this year which killed...

Thu, 31 July 2025
16:40
The AI-171 crash
The government on Thursday said there have been eight air accidents that killed 274 people in the country so far this year. Apart from the Air India plane crash on June 12 that killed 260 people, there were three trainee aircraft accidents and four helicopter accidents. 

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told the Lok Sabha that the cause of these accidents is under probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB). 

"There have been a total of 08 accidents (involving 1 scheduled aircraft, 3 trainee aircraft and 4 helicopters) reported in the year 2025 (till date)," he said in a written reply. On April 22, one person was killed in a helicopter accident in Gujarat, while on May 8, six people died in a chopper crash in Uttarakhand. In another helicopter accident in Uttarakhand, seven people were killed on June 15. 

As many as 84 people were injured in the eight accidents, including 81 persons in the Air India plane crash. In a separate written reply, Mohol said a total of 18 accidents involving Indian civil registered scheduled aircraft have been reported from 2015 till date. 

"Payment of compensation to the passenger or next of kin in case of death or bodily injury to the passenger, caused by air accident /incident is governed by the provisions of Carriage by Air Act, 1972. -- PTI

