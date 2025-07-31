Textile, IT, auto, pharma stocks trade lower

16:52





Among textile-related stocks, Welspun Living tanked 5.27 per cent, Vardhman Textiles declined 3.27 per cent, Arvind Ltd fell by 3.16 per cent and Alok Industries dropped 2.82 per cent on the BSE. From the IT pack, shares of Hexaware Technologies quoted 1.92 per cent down, Wipro traded 1.44 per cent lower, Infosys dropped 1.34 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services dipped 1.19 per cent, HCL Technologies (1.06 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (0.88 per cent). Tracking weak trend in these stocks, the BSE IT index declined 1.29 per cent to 34,577.71.

Textile, IT, auto and pharma stocks were trading lower on Thursday after US President Donald Trump announced the imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on all goods coming from India starting August 1, plus an unspecified penalty for buying Russian crude oil and military equipment.