Tata Chairman Chandra Earned Rs 156 Cr In FY25

Thu, 31 July 2025
09:11
N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons -- the holding company of the steel-to-software business group -- received a total compensation of 155.81 crore in FY25, which made him one of the highest-paid corporate leaders in India. His compensation rose 15 per cent over the previous year.

During FY25, Tata Sons' profit fell 24.3 per cent to 26,232 crore from 34,654 crore the previous year, according to the company's annual report.

The remuneration of Chandrasekaran, widely known as Chandra, included 15.1 crore as salary and other compensation, and 140.7 crore as commission on profit for the financial year ended March 2025. 

The commission on profits amounted to 0.6 per cent of the FY25 net profit -- a rise from 0.4 per cent of net profit in FY24.

The remuneration of Saurabh Agrawal, executive director of Tata Sons, increased by 7.7 per cent to 32.7 crore in FY25. This included salary and commission on profit. The commission on profit for the rest of the board was up 6.7 per cent, the report said.

Noel Tata, who joined the Tata Sons board as a director on October 22 last year after the death of group patriarch Ratan Tata, received a commission on profit of 1.42 crore.

Leo Puri, who retired from the board in March this year, received 3.13 crore, while Bhaskar Bhat received a commission on profit of 1.33 crore after retiring in August last year.

Venu Srinivasan, one of the three directors representing the Tata trusts, has abstained from receiving commissions since his appointment.

For FY25, Tata Sons reported a total revenue of 38,834.58 crore, against the previous year's 43,893.00 crore, which had included 9,375.66 crore from the sale of investments.

The profit before tax stood at 35,440.76 crore in FY25, compared with 39,813.16 crore the previous year.

The company's total expenses dropped to 1,945.64 crore in FY25 from 2,776.49 crore a year earlier. It had repaid all its borrowings during FY24, ending the financial year with a net cash position of 2,679.19 crore; this rose to 7,117.43 crore in FY25.Return on equity for the year stood at 19.11 per cent, compared with 32.2 per cent in FY24. The carrying cost of investments rose to 1,69,826.56 crore as on March 31, 2025, against 1,44,711.20 crore a year earlier.

Tata Trusts hold a 66 per cent stake in Tata Sons, while the Shapoorji Pallonji group owns 18.4 per cent. Noel Tata, the chairman of Tata Trusts, is related to the Shapoorji Pallonji group through his marriage to Aloo Mistry.

-- Dev Chatterjee, Business Standard

LIVE! PM won't take responsibility for 25% tariffs: Cong

Hours after India tariffs, Trump announces deal with Pak

Why India Should Not Worry About Trump

US sanctions Indian companies over Iran oil trade

Infy Defies Layoff Trend: 20K Jobs In '25

