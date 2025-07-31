HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Talking to India': Trump after imposing 25% tariffs

Thu, 31 July 2025
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that Washington is continuing trade negotiations with India. In response to ANI, if the US remains open to negotiating with India on the tariff front, Trump stated, "We're talking to them now. We'll see what happens. Again, India was the highest or just about the highest tariff nation in the world, one of the highest, 100 points, 150 points or percentages. So India was one of the highest in the world. They had 175 per cent and higher than that."

After announcing a 25 per cent tariff and penalties for purchasing Russian oil, he emphasised that India is one of the countries imposing high tariffs on the US. He made the comments during a press conference at the White House, held to mark the signing of a Congressional bill. 

Earlier yesterday, Trump, taking to Truth Social, announced a 25 per cent tariff on India in addition to a penalty for buying Russian oil. The tariffs will be imposed starting August 1, he further stated. 

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," Trump stated in his post. -- ANI

