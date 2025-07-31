Summoned TCS for consultation on layoffs: K'taka min

20:32





"Yesterday we got information that the TCS has laid off 12,000 employees. Our department has called TCS officials just to have consultation to know the reason," the minister told reporters in Bengaluru.





He said Sunrise Industries have been exempted from labour laws but there are conditions attached.





"We have kept the sunrise companies outside the ambit of labour laws and for the past five years we have been giving them exemption year after year but yet there are conditions attached," Lad said.





"If they want to layoff somebody, they have to give us information. Accordingly, we are talking to them," he added.





TCS had indicated that it is set to lay off about 2 per cent, or 12,261 employees, of its global workforce this year, with the majority of those impacted belonging to middle and senior grades.





As of June 30, 2025, TCS's workforce stood at 6,13,069.





It increased its workforce by 5,000 employees in the recently concluded April-June quarter.





The move is part of the company's broader strategy to become a "future-ready organisation", focusing on investments in technology, AI deployment, market expansion, and workforce realignment, TCS said in a statement.





The Karnataka State IT/ITeS Employees Union (KITU) had taken a strong objection over the mass retrenchment and filed a complaint against TCS with the Additional Labour Commissioner G Manjunath.





In a statement, the union said it has demanded legal action against the management for violations of the provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, as well as the conditions imposed by the Government of Karnataka concerning the reporting of service particulars. -- PTI

