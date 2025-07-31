'Stated a fact': Rahul on Trump calling Indian economy 'dead'

13:38

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday agreed with United Stares President Donald Trump's statement that the Indian economy is 'dead' and said he is 'glad' that the US President has stated a fact.





Speaking to reporters, Rahul Gandhi said that the whole world knows the Indian economy is 'dead' except for the Prime Minister and Finance Minister.





"Yes, he is right, Everybody knows this except the prime minister and the finance minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. BJP has finished the economy to help Adani," Rahul Gandhi said.





The Congress MP further questioned Modi over a number of Trump's statements, such as his claims of mediating a 'ceasefire' between India and Pakistan, loss of Indian jets and the recent announcement of 25 per cent tariffs.





"The main question is, Trump has claimed 30-32 times that he did a ceasefire. He also said that 5 Indian jets have fallen. Trump now says that he will impose 25% tariffs. Why is PM Modi not able to give an answer? What is the actual reason? Who has the control in his hands?" he asked. -- ANI