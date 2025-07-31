Serious matter: Tharoor on Trump tariffs

14:18

Shashi Tharoor with PM Modi. File pic





On the US President Trump's dead economy remark, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told ANI, "It's a very serious matter for us... 25, plus an unspecified penalty for our buying oil and gas from Russia, it could take it up to 35-45... There's even talk of a 100% penalty, which will destroy our trade with America... The trade negotiations are underway, and there is a possibility that it may come down. If it doesn't, it will damage our exports, because America is a very big market for us..."





The Congress leader noted that the US administration has to take into consideration the "needs" of the Indian government as well. "On the other hand, if their demands are completely unreasonable, our negotiators have every right to resist... America has to understand our needs as well. Our tariffs on America are not that unreasonable. It's about 17% average. American goods are not priced competitively enough to sell in the Indian market..." -- ANI

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday noted the impact of the 25 per cent tariff announced by US President Donald Trump on the Indian economy and termed the matter very "serious", which will "destroy" India's trade with America.