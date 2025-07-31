HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Serious matter: Tharoor on Trump tariffs

Thu, 31 July 2025
Share:
14:18
Shashi Tharoor with PM Modi. File pic
Shashi Tharoor with PM Modi. File pic
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday noted the impact of the 25 per cent tariff announced by US President Donald Trump on the Indian economy and termed the matter very "serious", which will "destroy" India's trade with America. 

On the US President Trump's dead economy remark, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told ANI, "It's a very serious matter for us... 25, plus an unspecified penalty for our buying oil and gas from Russia, it could take it up to 35-45... There's even talk of a 100% penalty, which will destroy our trade with America... The trade negotiations are underway, and there is a possibility that it may come down. If it doesn't, it will damage our exports, because America is a very big market for us..."

The Congress leader noted that the US administration has to take into consideration the "needs" of the Indian government as well. "On the other hand, if their demands are completely unreasonable, our negotiators have every right to resist... America has to understand our needs as well. Our tariffs on America are not that unreasonable. It's about 17% average. American goods are not priced competitively enough to sell in the Indian market..." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: Confident India target victory at Oval
5th TEST Updates: Confident India target victory at Oval

LIVE! Who's responsible, asks body representing Malegaon victims
LIVE! Who's responsible, asks body representing Malegaon victims

Pragya, Purohit, 5 others ACQUITTED in Malegaon blast case
Pragya, Purohit, 5 others ACQUITTED in Malegaon blast case

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Malegaon blast case: 14 arrested, only 7 faced trial
Malegaon blast case: 14 arrested, only 7 faced trial

Here's the list of the seven accused who faced trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

2008 Malegaon blast case: How investigation unfolded
2008 Malegaon blast case: How investigation unfolded

A detailed timeline of the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, from the initial explosion to the acquittal of all accused in 2025.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD