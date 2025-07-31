HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Rupee recovers 15 paise from all-time low to close at 87.65 against US dollar

Thu, 31 July 2025
Share:
23:49
image
The rupee recovered 15 paise from its all-time low level to close at 87.65 against the US dollar on Thursday, amid lower crude prices and suspected RBI interventions, after US President Donald Trump's announcement of 25 per cent tariffs on Indian imports and a penalty for buying Russian crude. 

Forex traders said the rupee, after plunging 89 paise, logging its steepest single-day fall in over three years on Wednesday, recovered some lost ground but the broader outlook remains weak. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.66 against the greenback, touched an intra-day low of 87.74 and a high of 87.51 against the American currency. 

 At the end of Thursday's trading session, the local unit settled at 87.65, down 15 paise over its previous closing price. 

Forex traders said following the US' move to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports triggered risk-off sentiment and heightened concerns regarding further rupee depreciation. 

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: Karun Nair reaches hard-fought 50
5th TEST Updates: Karun Nair reaches hard-fought 50

LIVE! Maha minister loses agriculture portfolio after rummy row
LIVE! Maha minister loses agriculture portfolio after rummy row

India's oil buys from Russia irritate US: Marco Rubio
India's oil buys from Russia irritate US: Marco Rubio

A US official has stated that India's continued purchase of Russian oil is a point of contention in the relationship between the two countries, as it helps fund Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.

Will secure, advance national interest: Goyal on US tariffs
Will secure, advance national interest: Goyal on US tariffs

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assures Parliament that India will take necessary steps to protect its national interests following the US announcement of tariffs on Indian goods. The government is assessing the implications and engaging...

Why India Should Not Worry About Trump
Why India Should Not Worry About Trump

Trump's method are more destabilising than his policy.So, a good idea these couple of years is to sip Kool-Aid, and savour the joys of Trumplomacy, asserts Shekhar Gupta.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD