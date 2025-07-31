Rupee recovers 15 paise from all-time low to close at 87.65 against US dollar

23:49





Forex traders said the rupee, after plunging 89 paise, logging its steepest single-day fall in over three years on Wednesday, recovered some lost ground but the broader outlook remains weak.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.66 against the greenback, touched an intra-day low of 87.74 and a high of 87.51 against the American currency.





At the end of Thursday's trading session, the local unit settled at 87.65, down 15 paise over its previous closing price.





Forex traders said following the US' move to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Indian exports triggered risk-off sentiment and heightened concerns regarding further rupee depreciation.

