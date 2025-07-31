HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
RSS ex-functionary gets life in 2018 murder case in Rajasthan

Thu, 31 July 2025
20:03
A sessions court in Rajasthan's Sirohi district has sentenced former RSS pracharak Uttam Giri to life imprisonment in connection with the 2018 murder of Avdheshanand Maharaj, the patron of Ekal Vidyalaya. 

District Judge Roopa Gupta found Giri (30) guilty of brutally murdering Avdheshanand Maharaj and pronounced the sentence. 

According to the court's order passed on Wednesday, the evidence in the case showed that the convict brutally murdered Avdheshanand Maharaj by stabbing him 30 to 40 times with a knife due to a personal enmity. 

The judge said given the brutal manner in which the victim was murdered, no relaxation to the convict would be justified. 

Former Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha has welcomed the court order. 

"The celebrations of 100 years of the RSS have started with justice. District Pracharak Uttam Giri has been sentenced to life imprisonment in connection with the brutal murder of Sadhu Avdheshanandji with a stick and knife at the RSS office. 

"Witnesses were suppressed, many people of Sirohi tried to save themselves by giving false testimony in this murder case. But truth is like the light from the sun," he said. 

The Sirohi Police registered a suo-motu FIR against Giri in 2018 in connection with the killing of Avdheshanand Maharaj. -- PTI

