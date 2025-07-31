Rahul has evidence for his votes theft allegations: Siddaramaiah

16:02





Amid the raging row over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, Gandhi on July 23 had alleged that elections are being "stolen" in the country and claimed his party has figured out the modus operandi of the "votes theft" by studying a Lok Sabha constituency in Karnataka.





Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha is scheduled to participate in a protest in Bengaluru on August 5 and submit a representation to the Election Commission officials here in this connection.





"Rahul Gandhi has got evidence. He is coming here to protest and to meet the Election Commission officials in Karnataka," the CM said in response to a question about the top Congress leader having evidence or documents to back his claims.





Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said the nature of the protest meet and the venue will be decided soon. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President, has said the venue for the protest and nature of the event -- whether rally or protest or march -- will be decided after a meeting on Thursday citing "technical issues" and court directives for holding such events in the city.





Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Shivakumar said Rahul has done research on "votes theft" and he is not coming to Bengaluru just for a political purpose. He wants to educate the people of the country and Karnataka on what happened during parliament polls. "We (Congress) might have lost or won elections, but we want to save democracy. We don't want the Election Commission to be part of a political process," he said. -- PTI

