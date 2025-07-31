PM won't take responsibility for 25% tariffs: Cong

09:28





This announcement follows an earlier move on April 22, when Trump imposed a 26 per cent tariff on Indian goods imported into the US, before later pausing those "reciprocal" levies.





He also referred to the claim of US President Donald Trump on brokering peace between Indian and Pakistan. Tiwari told ANI on Wednesday, "The reply given by the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) yesterday in the Lok Sabha is like a betrayal of the Parliamentary traditions. He has insulted the Rajya Sabha and the dignity of the upper house. He had said he would be coming to the Rajya Sabha today (Wednesday).





"After his speech yesterday, the US President again said he was involved in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He might have got scared because he wouldn't want to take accountability for the 25% tariffs imposed by the US... This is why we staged a walkout." US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that Washington is continuing trade negotiations with India.





In response to ANI, if the US remains open to negotiating with India on the tariff front, Trump stated, "We're talking to them now. We'll see what happens. Again, India was the highest or just about the highest tariff nation in the world, one of the highest, 100 points, 150 points or percentages. So India was one of the highest in the world. They had 175 per cent and higher than that."





After announcing a 25 per cent tariff and penalties for purchasing Russian oil, he emphasised that India is one of the countries imposing high tariffs on the US. He made the comments during a press conference at the White House, held to mark the signing of a Congressional bill. -- ANI

Amid the Opposition's walkout from the Upper House, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the latter would not want to take "accountability" for the 25 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States.