Pakistan PM thanks Trump for 'historic' trade deal

Hours after announcing 25 per cent tariffs with additional penalties on India, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced a trade deal with Pakistan, touting a joint initiative to develop oil reserves in India's terror-harbouring neighbour and even floated the idea that "some day" Islamabad might sell oil to New Delhi.





In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that the United States and Pakistan are currently in the process of selecting the oil company for the partnership. "We have just concluded a Deal with the Country of Pakistan, whereby Pakistan and the United States will work together on developing their massive Oil Reserves. We are in the process of choosing the Oil Company that will lead this Partnership. Who knows, maybe they'll be selling Oil to India some day!" Trump stated.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shares this message on X writing, "I wish to convey my profound thanks to President Trump @realDonaldTrump for his leadership role in finalization of the historic US-Pakistan trade agreement, successfully concluded by our two sides in Washington, last night. This landmark deal will enhance our growing cooperation so as to expand the frontiers of our enduring partnership in days to come."