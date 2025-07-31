NSE Nudged Off The Top By B3

09:18





Chauhan attributed B3's rise to its even smaller contract sizes compared to those on the NSE, noting that contract size plays a critical role in driving trading volumes.





In July, the NSE averaged about 112.7 million contracts traded per day.





The exchange appeared to be downplaying the 'world's largest derivatives exchange' tag amid growing concerns over mounting losses among individual investors and outsized gains made by global trading firms in India's domestic market.





"India remains one of the largest derivatives markets globally in terms of contracts traded, reflecting the vibrancy and accessibility of our market," Chauhan said.





"The average contract size in India is relatively small. The higher volume is largely driven by the smaller contract size of Indian options. In value terms, NSE's options premium turnover is less than one-fifth of US options turnover for stocks."





In response to concerns around speculative trading, Sebi recently raised the minimum contract size for index futures and options (F&O) contracts to Rs 15 lakh, resulting in larger lot sizes.





Other regulatory measures, such as scrapping calendar spread benefits on expiry days and limiting weekly expiries, have also been rolled out, with five out of six proposed reforms implemented so far.





These changes come in the wake of data showing that over 90 per cent of retail traders incur losses in F&O trades.





The impact has been visible, with derivatives trading volumes falling nearly 30 per cent from their peak. There has also been some cooling in high-frequency trading, with some players adopting a wait-and-watch approach amid ongoing regulatory investigations, including the probe involving Jane Street.





The NSE management has called for clearer investor eligibility and product suitability criteria to better protect retail participants, alongside reinforced investor education efforts.





"By introducing investor eligibility and suitability norms, we can help ring-fence retail investors' losses while investor education is enhanced," an NSE executive said.





Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

