Follow Rediff on:      
NIA court verdict in Malegaon bomb blast being read out

Thu, 31 July 2025
11:24
NIA Court announces verdict in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case: 
Special NIA Judge A K Lahoti assembles in court. Prosecution proved that a blast occurred in Malegaon, but failed to prove that a bomb was placed in that motorcycle. The court has come to the conclusion that the injured people were not 101 but 95 only, and there was manipulation in some medical certificates. All seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, present in court.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and several others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque in Malegaon City, Nashik.

More details in a bit.

