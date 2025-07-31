HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

More tragic is dialogue between Trump, Pak govt: Gogoi

Thu, 31 July 2025
Share:
14:08
image
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday called the announcement by US President Donald Trump of 25 per cent tariffs on India very "unfortunate" and called more "tragic" the dialogue between President Trump and the government of Pakistan. 

On US President Donald Trump's announcement of imposing a 25% tariff on Indian products, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told reporters, "US President Trump's statements for the last 2 days have been very unfortunate. I feel that EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval should be changed. These 2 advise the PM on foreign policy, and today, you are seeing the consequences.

"The imposition of a tariff is very unfortunate, but more unfortunate and tragic is the dialogue between President Trump and the Pakistani government." 

He also referred to the trade deal between Pakistan and the US, as announced by Donald Trump and said it marks a "new decline" in the bilateral relationship between India and the US. "He (Trump) has said that he will make an agreement with Pakistan so that India will buy oil from Pakistan in future. 

This exposes a new decline in the relationship between India and the US. That's why I feel the EAM and NSA should be changed..." Hours after announcing 25 per cent tariffs with additional penalties on India, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced a trade deal with Pakistan, touting a joint initiative to develop oil reserves in India's terror-harbouring neighbour and even floated the idea that "some day" Islamabad might sell oil to New Delhi. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrorism was never saffron and will never be: Fadnavis
LIVE! Terrorism was never saffron and will never be: Fadnavis

Pragya, Purohit, 5 others ACQUITTED in Malegaon blast case
Pragya, Purohit, 5 others ACQUITTED in Malegaon blast case

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Malegaon blast case: 14 arrested, only 7 faced trial
Malegaon blast case: 14 arrested, only 7 faced trial

Here's the list of the seven accused who faced trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

What Was Malegaon Blast Case About?
What Was Malegaon Blast Case About?

For the first time a serving army officer was accused of terrorism.

'Victory for bhagwa': Pragya, Purohit hail verdict
'Victory for bhagwa': Pragya, Purohit hail verdict

Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit hailed a special court's order acquitting them in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Thakur said the acquittal was a win for "bhagwa" (saffron) and that God will punish those who...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD