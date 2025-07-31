More tragic is dialogue between Trump, Pak govt: Gogoi

14:08





On US President Donald Trump's announcement of imposing a 25% tariff on Indian products, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi told reporters, "US President Trump's statements for the last 2 days have been very unfortunate. I feel that EAM S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval should be changed. These 2 advise the PM on foreign policy, and today, you are seeing the consequences.





"The imposition of a tariff is very unfortunate, but more unfortunate and tragic is the dialogue between President Trump and the Pakistani government."





He also referred to the trade deal between Pakistan and the US, as announced by Donald Trump and said it marks a "new decline" in the bilateral relationship between India and the US. "He (Trump) has said that he will make an agreement with Pakistan so that India will buy oil from Pakistan in future.





This exposes a new decline in the relationship between India and the US. That's why I feel the EAM and NSA should be changed..." Hours after announcing 25 per cent tariffs with additional penalties on India, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) announced a trade deal with Pakistan, touting a joint initiative to develop oil reserves in India's terror-harbouring neighbour and even floated the idea that "some day" Islamabad might sell oil to New Delhi. -- PTI

