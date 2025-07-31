HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi lauds Shah's 'phenomenal' speech

Thu, 31 July 2025
Lauding Home Minister Amit Shah's reply to the debate on Operation Sindoor in the Rajya Sabha as phenomenal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he categorically expressed the government's stand on national security, including uprooting of terror networks. 

In posts on X, Modi praised External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's "exceptional" speech as well. He emphasised India's efforts to make terrorism a subject of global attention, highlighted the country's fitting response through Operation Sindoor and how the government is increasing the safety of citizens, Modi said. 

Posting the link to Shah's speech, he said, "A phenomenal speech by Home Minister Amit Shah Ji in the Rajya Sabha. He categorically expressed our Government's point of view on key aspects relating to national security, uprooting terror networks and the success of Operation Sindoor." 

Both Shah and Jaishankar spoke in the House on Wednesday as the discussion related to the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor ended. Modi had on Wednesday noted that BJP president J P Nadda, the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, also spoke in detail on how Operation Sindoor met its objectives while prioritising national security. His government had responded to the April 22 terror attack with full determination and resolve, he had said. -- PTI

