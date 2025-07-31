HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Malegaon victims to be given Rs 2L compensation

Thu, 31 July 2025
11:38
Outside the NIA court today
Nearly 17 years after a powerful bomb tore through Malegaon in Maharashtra that left six people dead and injured more than a 100, a special court in Mumbai today acquitted all seven accused in the case, including former BJP MP Pragya Thakur and former army officer Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit. 

The families of all six victims of the blast will be given Rs 2 lakh each, and all injured victims will be given Rs 50,000 as compensation.

The blast occurred on the night of September 29 2008, near Bhikku Chowk in the communally tense town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, during the holy month of Ramzan.

