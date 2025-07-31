HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Malegaon verdict: AIMIM demands Maha govt challenge acquittal in HC

Thu, 31 July 2025
Share:
14:09
image
AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel on Thursday demanded that the Maharashtra government challenge the acquittal of seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case in the Bombay High Court. 

After a special court in Mumbai acquitted all seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, Jaleel asked, "Who are the real perpetrators?" 

He also referred to the recent acquittal of all 12 individuals by the Bombay HC in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case. "Individuals accused of the 7/11 bombings languished in jails for 19 years. After they were acquitted, the state government stated that the verdict was not acceptable. If the accused in both the cases (Malegaon and Mumbai train bombing) are innocent, then who was responsible for engineering the blasts?" he asked while speaking to reporters. "If the acquittal in the Malegaon blast case is not challenged (in the High Court), the apex court can take suo motu cognisance and direct the government to appeal against the lower court order," the former Aurangabad MP added. He said the acquittal order should be reviewed without any bias of religion or caste. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Terrorism was never saffron and will never be: Fadnavis
LIVE! Terrorism was never saffron and will never be: Fadnavis

Pragya, Purohit, 5 others ACQUITTED in Malegaon blast case
Pragya, Purohit, 5 others ACQUITTED in Malegaon blast case

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Malegaon blast case: 14 arrested, only 7 faced trial
Malegaon blast case: 14 arrested, only 7 faced trial

Here's the list of the seven accused who faced trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

What Was Malegaon Blast Case About?
What Was Malegaon Blast Case About?

For the first time a serving army officer was accused of terrorism.

'Victory for bhagwa': Pragya, Purohit hail verdict
'Victory for bhagwa': Pragya, Purohit hail verdict

Former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit hailed a special court's order acquitting them in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. Thakur said the acquittal was a win for "bhagwa" (saffron) and that God will punish those who...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD