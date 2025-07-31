Maha minister loses agriculture portfolio after rummy row

23:52





NCP leader Dattatrey Bharne, current sports minister, will be the new agriculture minister, while Kokate will be the new sports and youth welfare minister, said a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).





Kokate will also be in charge of minority development and Auqaf departments, it said. -- PTI

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate, who was embroiled in a huge controversy after being seen playing an online rummy game on mobile phone in the legislative council, lost his agriculture portfolio on Thursday.