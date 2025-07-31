HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha minister loses agriculture portfolio after rummy row

Thu, 31 July 2025
23:52
image
Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Manikrao Kokate, who was embroiled in a huge controversy after being seen playing an online rummy game on mobile phone in the legislative council, lost his agriculture portfolio on Thursday. 

NCP leader Dattatrey Bharne, current sports minister, will be the new agriculture minister, while Kokate will be the new sports and youth welfare minister, said a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD). 

Kokate will also be in charge of minority development and Auqaf departments, it said. -- PTI

