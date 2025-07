Kudos for spectacular win: Mahua's jibe at PM after tariffs

12:40





"25 per cent tariff on India - 'India, Russia can take their dead economies down together,' says Trump. Narendra Modi, S Jaishankar, Kudos for a spectacular win! Apro Donaald Bhai zindabad," Moitra posted on X.





She later deleted the tweet. The tweet was made around 10:31 am.





Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also hit out at Prime Minister Modi over a series of recent decisions announced by US President Donald Trump impacting India, and flagged the political challenges arising out of "CAP (China, America and Pakistan)".

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after the US imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India.