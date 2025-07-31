Jharkhand: Girl on way to school kidnapped in Ranchi, rescued

00:51

The persons, who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping, were arrested within 12 hours of the incident, they said.





The kidnappers allegedly left her at a place in Kuju police station area, around 60 km from here, they added.





The girl was kidnapped from the city's Siramtoli area in Chutia police station area.





"After receiving information around 8.45 am, a massive check was ordered in 90 locations spread over 10 districts of the state," Ranchi senior superintendent of police Chandan Kumar Sinha said.





Seeing the massive police deployment, the kidnappers dumped the girl and fled, he said.





According to locals, a few youths in a car intercepted the e-rickshaw in which she was travelling, near Siramtoli flyover in Ranchi and forced her into their vehicle and fled, they said.





Five persons, including a minor, allegedly involved in the kidnapping were arrested, according to a statement issued by Ranchi Police. -- PTI

