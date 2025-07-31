India suffering because of PM Modi's wrong policies: Cong

15:30





He also questioned the silence of PM Modi on multiple issues, including the claims of "ceasefire" made by US President Donald Trump. "This is because of the failure of PM Modi. PM Modi's friendship with US President Trump is costing India...India is suffering because of PM Modi's wrong policies and his friendship with US President Trump. Twenty-five times, Trump has said that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan. PM Modi was not ready to say a single word against that in the Parliament. Every day we are getting one attack after another. This is going to the next level, and PM Modi is silent," Tagore told ANI.





Meanwhile, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi further questioned PM Modi over a number of Trump's statements, such as his claims of mediating a "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan, loss of Indian jets and the recent announcement of 25 per cent tariffs.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the US imposing 25 per cent tariffs on India, and said that the Prime Minister's "friendship and wrong policies" were the cause of the country's suffering.