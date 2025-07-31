India can take its dead economy down for all I care: Trump

10:11

In a fresh post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump says, "I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let's keep it that way, and tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he's still President, to watch his words. He's entering very dangerous territory."