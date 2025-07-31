HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
God will punish those who insulted 'bhagwa': Pragya

Thu, 31 July 2025
12:08
2008 Malegaon blast update: Ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur says acquittal by court not just a win for her but for every 'Bhagwa'. "My life ruined for past 17 years; God will punish those who tried to insult 'Bhagwa'," says Pragya Thakur.

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, in the September 2008 Malegaon blast case in which six persons were killed and 101 others injured. Special Judge A K Lahoti, assigned to hear cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt.

Six persons were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in the Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Pragya, Purohit, 5 others ACQUITTED in Malegaon blast case
A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

LIVE! God will punish those who insulted 'bhagwa': Pragya Thakur
What Was Malegaon Blast Case About?
What Was Malegaon Blast Case About?

For the first time a serving army officer was accused of terrorism.

India, Russia can take their dead economies down: Trump
India, Russia can take their dead economies down: Trump

United States President Donald Trump once again mounted a sharp attack on India and Russia for their close ties and said that the two countries can take their 'dead economies down together'.

Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic Win For India
Pahalgam Attack: Diplomatic Win For India

It is also the first time that TRF has been mentioned in any UN document.This marks the first mention of the LeT and any other Pakistan-based terror group in the report since 2019.

