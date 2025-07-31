God will punish those who insulted 'bhagwa': Pragya

12:08





A special court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all the seven accused, including former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, in the September 2008 Malegaon blast case in which six persons were killed and 101 others injured. Special Judge A K Lahoti, assigned to hear cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), flagged several loopholes in the prosecution's case and the investigation carried out, and said the accused persons deserved the benefit of doubt.





Six persons were killed and more than 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in the Malegaon town, located about 200 km from Mumbai, on September 29, 2008. -- PTI

2008 Malegaon blast update: Ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur says acquittal by court not just a win for her but for every 'Bhagwa'. "My life ruined for past 17 years; God will punish those who tried to insult 'Bhagwa'," says Pragya Thakur.