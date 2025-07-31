HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Goa eyes ban on glass liquor bottles near beaches

Thu, 31 July 2025
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday told the legislative assembly that the state government was considering a ban on the sale of glass liquor bottles near beaches and replacing them with cans amid concerns over tourists getting injured by shards of broken glass. 

He was responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Michael Lobo, who complained that tourists have been getting injured due to broken pieces of glass bottles on the beaches. The state government is contemplating the possibility of banning the sale of glass liquor bottles through the wine stores located near the beaches and replacing them with cans, the CM said.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte told the House that the existing law has a provision to impose a fine ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000 on those littering on the beaches. Littering has been classified as a nuisance under the current law, he said. 

"The issue is that people who buy from wine stores are not supposed to drink in public places. They feel that they can do anything and violate the law," he said. According to the minister, the issue of broken glasses scattered the seashore and also nuisance due was discussed extensively with the chief minister recently.

