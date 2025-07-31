HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Encounter cop Daya Nayak retires after 30 years in force

Thu, 31 July 2025
21:54
Assistant commissioner of police Daya Nayak/File image
Assistant commissioner of police Daya Nayak, popular as an 'encounter specialist' credited with gunning down more than 80 gangsters, retired from the force on Thursday after 30 years of service. 

Nayak, a 1995 batch sub inspector, was promoted to the rank of ACP just two days ago after serving as senior inspector of the Bandra unit of Mumbai Crime Branch. 

He was part of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad team that solved the case of an explosives-laden vehicle parked near Antilia, the Malabar Hill house of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, and subsequent murder of the vehicle's owner Mansukh Hiren in 2021. 

In 2021, he was transferred to Gondia district but continued in the ATS after the order was stayed by Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal. 

Earlier. in 2019, his transfer out of Mumbai was held back by the government. -- PTI

