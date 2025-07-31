Curiouser and curiouser: No communication from Lenskart co-founder, says DU

16:08





Lenskart co-founder and promoter Sumeet Kapahi has been unable to trace his B.Com (Hons) degree and marksheets from the University of Delhi, the company revealed in its IPO filing on Monday (July 28).





The curious case of the missing degree was mentioned in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed by Lenskart with the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). In a statement, the Examination Wing of the university said it had thoroughly examined its records--both physical and email-based--but found no trace of any correspondence from Kapahi.





"After careful verification, it has been found that no communication--either physical or through email--has been received from the applicant named Sumeet Kapahi regarding issuance of duplicate degree or marksheets," the university said. It further clarified that a payment was made under the "miscellaneous" section by a person named Deepesh on July 16, 2025, for issuance of a duplicate marksheet (more than six years old), in which Kapahi's name was mentioned. However, this was not accompanied by a formal application from Kapahi.





"The applicant/student Mr. Sumeet Kapahi has not filled the online/offline form and has not applied formally for the duplicate degree and marksheets," the statement said. -- ANI

