HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Congress did not coin the words 'Hindu terror': Digvijaya

Thu, 31 July 2025
Share:
14:12
image
Terrorism should not be associated with any religion and no faith advocates violence, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said on Thursday after a special NIA court acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. 

"Extremists are individuals who distort religion to spread hatred," the Rajya Sabha MP said. 

The seven accused who were acquitted include Lt Col Prasad Purohit and BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur. BJP leaders have claimed that Singh is responsible for coining the term saffron terrorism.

"Neither can a Hindu be a terrorist, nor a Muslim, Sikh or Christian," Singh told PTI Videos in Parliament complex after the verdict. "Every religion is an embodiment of love, goodwill, truth, and non-violence," he added, underlining that all religions are rooted in peace. 

He dismissed allegations by BJP leaders that the Congress had coined the term Hindu terrorism for political gain. "The BJP is absolutely wrong in saying that the term Hindu terror' was coined by the Congress," Singh said. 

The 2008 Malegaon blast killed six people and injured over a hundred. The bomb exploded near a mosque in the Maharashtra town. The court cited a lack of "cogent and reliable" evidence and concluded that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt. PTI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: Confident India target victory at Oval
5th TEST Updates: Confident India target victory at Oval

LIVE! Who's responsible, asks body representing Malegaon victims
LIVE! Who's responsible, asks body representing Malegaon victims

Pragya, Purohit, 5 others ACQUITTED in Malegaon blast case
Pragya, Purohit, 5 others ACQUITTED in Malegaon blast case

A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit, in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Malegaon blast case: 14 arrested, only 7 faced trial
Malegaon blast case: 14 arrested, only 7 faced trial

Here's the list of the seven accused who faced trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

2008 Malegaon blast case: How investigation unfolded
2008 Malegaon blast case: How investigation unfolded

A detailed timeline of the 2008 Malegaon blasts case, from the initial explosion to the acquittal of all accused in 2025.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD