CBFC denies certification to film based on Yogi Adityanath's life

Thu, 31 July 2025
16:47
The makers of a film, purportedly based on the life of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, have approached the Bombay High Court challenging the Central Board of Film Certification's (CBFC) decision to deny it certification. 

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Neela Gokhale said it would hear the plea on Friday, but also asked why the CBFC rejected the applications when the novel which inspired the film has been in the public domain for eight years. If no objection was taken to the book, how could a film inspired by it disturb public order, the court asked, while issuing a notice to the CBFC and seeking its reply. Advocates Aseem Naphade, Satatya Anand and Nikhil Aradhe, representing film-makers Samrat Cinematics, argued that the CBFC rejected the applications for certification of the film, trailer and its songs without even watching the film. The makers had approached the HC earlier this month, seeking a direction to the Censor board to decide on their applications. 

In response, the CBFC assured the court last week that it would take a decision within two days. Despite the assurance, the board took the decision only now, the makers claimed in their fresh plea. 

The film "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" is slated for release on August 1. It is inspired by the book "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister,"  supposedly based on Adityanath's life. PTI

