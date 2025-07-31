Burnt bodies of 2 children found inside Patna house, probe underway

21:04





The cause of the incident is not yet known. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Phulwarishariff, Deepak Kumar, told PTI.





"We received information on Thursday morning that two children were lying dead inside their house in Janipur. The bed on which the bodies were found was also burnt. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," he said.





"The police are also recording the statements of the parents of the deceased," the SDPO said, adding, the mother of the children works as a security guard at AIIMS-Patna.





Meanwhile, a section of the media reported that a few armed assailants entered the house and burnt the children alive.





Asked about such reports, Kumar said, The case is being investigated from all angles.





Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, in a post on X said, "Criminals entered a house and burnt the two kids of a nurse alive in Patna on Thursday. The criminals are so emboldened that now no one is safe, be it at home, office, or even hospital. The CM in slumber, criminals alert!" -- PTI

