HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Burnt bodies of 2 children found inside Patna house, probe underway

Thu, 31 July 2025
Share:
21:04
image
The burnt bodies of two children have been recovered from a house in Patna's Janipur locality, a police officer said on Thursday.

The cause of the incident is not yet known. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Phulwarishariff, Deepak Kumar, told PTI.

"We received information on Thursday morning that two children were lying dead inside their house in Janipur. The bed on which the bodies were found was also burnt. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination," he said.

"The police are also recording the statements of the parents of the deceased," the SDPO said, adding, the mother of the children works as a security guard at AIIMS-Patna.

Meanwhile, a section of the media reported that a few armed assailants entered the house and burnt the children alive.

Asked about such reports, Kumar said, The case is being investigated from all angles.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, in a post on X said, "Criminals entered a house and burnt the two kids of a nurse alive in Patna on Thursday. The criminals are so emboldened that now no one is safe, be it at home, office, or even hospital. The CM in slumber, criminals alert!" -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: Match resumes after rain stoppage
5th TEST Updates: Match resumes after rain stoppage

LIVE! Summoned TCS for consultation on layoffs: K'taka min
LIVE! Summoned TCS for consultation on layoffs: K'taka min

Fear the 'dead hand': Trump-Medvedev verbal duel escalates
Fear the 'dead hand': Trump-Medvedev verbal duel escalates

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev warned US President Donald Trump about the dangers of a 'dead hand' after Trump criticized Russia and India's close ties and their 'dead economies'.

Will secure, advance national interest: Goyal on US tariffs
Will secure, advance national interest: Goyal on US tariffs

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal assures Parliament that India will take necessary steps to protect its national interests following the US announcement of tariffs on Indian goods. The government is assessing the implications and engaging...

London-bound AI flight aborts takeoff at Delhi airport
London-bound AI flight aborts takeoff at Delhi airport

According to a source, the flight was to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 plane.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD