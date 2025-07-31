Bajrang Dal forced me to give false statement: 'Human trafficking' victim

16:51

Congress party protests arrest of nuns





The police also did not record her statement properly, 21-year-old Kamleshwari Pradhan claimed, adding her family has been following Christianity for the last four-five years. The tribal woman, whose parents are farmers, also claimed the two nuns and another person arrested in the case were innocent and said they should be released from jail. However, Bajrang Dal Durg unit convener Ravi Nigam denied all the allegations.





"We have neither threatened nor beaten anyone. There are CCTV cameras installed at the railway station, the truth will come out through them," he told PTI. Nuns Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with Sukhman Mandavi were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station in the state on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.





Talking to PTI at her village Kukrajhor in Abujhmad area of Narayanpur, Pradhan claimed she was not being trafficked as she was going along with them at her own will and with her parents' consent. -- PTI

A victim of an alleged human trafficking and forceful conversion, in which two nuns have been arrested in Chhattisgarh, has alleged she was coerced and assaulted by Bajrang Dal activists to give a false statement, a charge denied by the right wing outfit.