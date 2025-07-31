And the horror continues: Dozens killed seeking food in Gaza

16:42

A Gazan weeps for a dead relative. File pic





Footage showed casualties from the incident near the Zikim crossing being taken on carts to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.





Gaza's Hamas-run Civil Defence agency said Israeli forces fired at the crowds gathered around aid lorries. The Israeli military said troops fired "warning shots" but that it was "not aware of any casualties".





More than 50 Palestinians were killed and 400 others injured while waiting for food near a crossing in northern Gaza on Wednesday, a hospital says, as US special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel.