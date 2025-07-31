HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
And the horror continues: Dozens killed seeking food in Gaza

Thu, 31 July 2025
16:42
A Gazan weeps for a dead relative. File pic
More than 50 Palestinians were killed and 400 others injured while waiting for food near a crossing in northern Gaza on Wednesday, a hospital says, as US special envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in Israel.

Footage showed casualties from the incident near the Zikim crossing being taken on carts to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Gaza's Hamas-run Civil Defence agency said Israeli forces fired at the crowds gathered around aid lorries. The Israeli military said troops fired "warning shots" but that it was "not aware of any casualties".

Read more here. 

LIVE! Air India Delhi-London flight aborts takeoff due to...
5th TEST Updates: Woakes strikes! Rahul departs for 14
Mere suspicion not proof: Court in Malegaon verdict
A special court acquitted seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, citing a lack of cogent and reliable evidence. The court emphasized that mere suspicion cannot replace real proof and highlighted loopholes in the...

17 yrs after Malegaon blast, NIA court acquits all 7
Nearly 17 years after a blast in Malegaon town of north Maharashtra claimed six lives, a special court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all the seven accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant...

'It Was A Trial By Bajrang Dal Workers'
'The nuns were subjected to abusive language and all types of mental torture.'

