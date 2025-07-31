HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Akhilesh question timing of Malegaon verdict and tariffs

Thu, 31 July 2025
Share:
15:04
image
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday asked whether the news of acquittal of the Malegaon blast case accused was intended to suppress the big news of the US announcing imposition of 25 per cent tariffs on India. 

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I did not read the report, but the accused who were involved in such a huge incident should be punished. Such a big thing happened in America, is this news to suppress that? Tariff is a big question."

Akhilesh Yadav further noted India is facing a threat from China as well. "Our neighbouring country will destroy our economy. India is facing a big threat from China as well. China is taking away our land and our business as well. The Government needs to be careful of China," he said. 

Mumbai's NIA special court today acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, with the court saying that the prosecution failed to establish the case beyond a reasonable doubt. Meanwhile, the US President Donald Trump, in a social media post on his Truth Social Account, announced 25 per cent tariffs on India starting August 1.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

5th TEST Updates: England opt to bowl; Bumrah misses out
5th TEST Updates: England opt to bowl; Bumrah misses out

LIVE! Akhilesh question timing of Malegaon verdict and tariffs
LIVE! Akhilesh question timing of Malegaon verdict and tariffs

Mere suspicion not proof: Court in Malegaon verdict
Mere suspicion not proof: Court in Malegaon verdict

A special court acquitted seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, citing a lack of cogent and reliable evidence. The court emphasized that mere suspicion cannot replace real proof and highlighted loopholes in the...

5 judges, 2 agencies: The long road to Malegaon blast verdict
5 judges, 2 agencies: The long road to Malegaon blast verdict

The 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, spanning nearly 17 years, was marked by changes in investigating agencies and five different judges, contributing to significant delays, according to victims and accused.

2-Wheeler Linked Pragya To Blast, Also Got Her Freed
2-Wheeler Linked Pragya To Blast, Also Got Her Freed

Unfortunately for the prosecution, the chassis number that the investigation was relying on to implicate Pragya failed as the court said in its judgment that the chassis number of the two-wheeler had been wiped out and therefore it could...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD