Air India Delhi-London flight aborts takeoff due to...

Thu, 31 July 2025
16:32
Air India's London-bound aircraft aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to a technical issue. Details awaited. 

According to the BBC, India's aviation regulator, DGCA, has uncovered 51 safety violations at Air India during the past year, as part of its annual audit of the country's airlines.

Although unrelated to last month's Air India Boeing 787 crash that killed 260 people, the findings come amid renewed scrutiny of the airline after the tragedy.

Seven safety-related lapses were of the highest level, the auditors said, but did not provide details.

A special court acquitted seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, citing a lack of cogent and reliable evidence. The court emphasized that mere suspicion cannot replace real proof and highlighted loopholes in the...

Nearly 17 years after a blast in Malegaon town of north Maharashtra claimed six lives, a special court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all the seven accused, including former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lieutenant...

'The nuns were subjected to abusive language and all types of mental torture.'

