Air India cockpit crew followed SOPs, discontinued takeoff

Thu, 31 July 2025
16:45
image
Update: Air India's Boeing 787-9 aircraft, which was to fly to London, aborted takeoff at the Delhi airport due to a technical issue on Thursday. "Flight AI2017, operating from Delhi to London on July 31, returned to the bay due to a suspected technical issue. 

"The cockpit crew decided to discontinue the takeoff run following standard operating procedures and brought the aircraft back for precautionary checks," an airline spokesperson said in a statement to PTI. 

A source said the flight was to be operated with a Boeing 787-9 plane.

"An alternative aircraft is being deployed to fly the passengers to London at the earliest. Our ground staff is extending all support and care to the guests to minimise inconvenience caused due to this unexpected delay," the statement said. Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained. PTI

